Gambia repatriates 127 of its nationals from Tunisia

Gambian authorities have reportedly repatriated a total of 127 Gambian nationals from Tunisia and Libya over the course of two days, AFP reports.

According to the report, authorities in the Gambia repatriated 40 citizens from Tunisia in the night, from Thursday to Friday.

Since Tunisian President Saied's xenophobic and racist comments in February, western African countries have been returning hundreds of their nationals.

The group, who reportedly returned to their home country voluntarily, left Tunisia Thursday evening and arrived in the capital, Banjul, around 2:00 am the next morning, the report added.

One day earlier, the West African nation had repatriated 87 of its citizens from Libya, the same spokeswoman said.

The flights had been organised by the Gambian government in collaboration with the UN migration agency, IOM, according to AFP.

