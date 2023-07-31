Portuguese / English

Turkiye gives two months to Syrians in Istanbul to return to provinces where they registered

July 31, 2023 at 7:19 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
A Syrian buys food in a grill shop in Gaziantep. - Some are coping, others struggling, but the millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey say they dare not follow their dreams and return home while President Bashar al-Assad remains in power. [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
A Syrian buys food in a grill shop in Gaziantep [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 31, 2023 at 7:19 pm

The Turkish government is giving Syrians in Istanbul two months to leave the city if they were not registered there, ordering them to return to the provinces where they were registered within the country.

In a statement released by Turkiye's Presidency of Migration Management on Saturday, it said that Syrian refugees who had been granted temporary residency and protection status within the country must move back to the Turkish provinces they registered in if they are currently living in Istanbul. It gave them until 24 September, just under two months, to make the move.

The statement added that those Syrians who present themselves to the Presidency of Migration Management will be given a "travel permit" which will enable their return to their provinces of registration. It also made clear that Syrians who had to relocate from their provinces due to the earthquake on 6 February this year are exempted from the order and can remain in Istanbul.

Istanbul currently hosts over 500,000 Syrian refugees, reportedly the highest number than any other city in Turkiye. The exact reasons for the refugees to return to their registration provinces is not yet clear, but it comes at a time when discrimination against Syrians and other foreigners is on a steep rise within Turkiye, both from elements of Turkish society and from authorities.

There has recently been an increased campaign by Turkish security services to round up and deport Syrians on either minor charges or through pressure to sign declaration papers, in what human rights activists say are effectively forced deportations to northern Syria.

OPINION: Is Turkiye democratic enough not to apply forced repatriation and politicising refugees?

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments