Portuguese / English

Turkiye rescues 45 migrants pushed back by Greece

July 31, 2023 at 10:54 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
Irregular migrants on the coasts of the western province of Mugla. [Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığı - Anadolu Agency]
Irregular migrants on the coasts of the western province of Mugla. [Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığı - Anadolu Agency]
 July 31, 2023 at 10:54 am

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 45 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea on Monday. The migrants, from Afghanistan, were pushed back illegally into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities.

Turkiye's Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command determined that there were irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik in Canakkale province and carried out the rescue. After the necessary procedures were carried out, the migrants were transferred to the Ayvacik migration office.

Turkiye and global rights groups have condemned Greece repeatedly for its illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, which violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ: EU watchdog opens probe into role of Frontex in boat sinking off Greece

Categories
Europe & RussiaGreeceNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments