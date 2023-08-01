Iran announces 2-day public holiday due to severe heat

Iranian authorities today announced a two-day public holiday due to the extreme heatwave in the country.

"In order to protect the health of citizens due to the unprecedented heat these days, the proposal of the Ministry of Health to hold a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday throughout the country was accepted by the Council of Ministers," government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The temperature is expected to reach 51C (123.8F) in some cities in southern Iran.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi suggested declaring a public holiday in areas where air temperature exceeds 40C (104F) degrees.

READ: Iraqis take a dip in the Euphrates River to cool down amid heatwave