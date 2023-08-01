Palestinian president, head of Lebanon Kataeb Party discuss developments in Ain Al-Hilweh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday received a phone from the head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, during which they discussed the violent events that took place in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, Sama news agency reported.

Abbas affirmed his support for what the Lebanese government and the army are doing in the country in order to impose law and order.

The president stressed that the Palestinian presence in Lebanon is temporary, as Palestinians are to return to their homes in accordance with international resolutions that stipulate the Palestinians' right of return

He expressed his appreciation for the role played by Lebanon in hosting Palestinians and in supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause in various international forums.

Nine people have been killed since Saturday after clashes broke out between Palestinian factions at the Ain Al-Hilweh camp.

READ: Death toll from clashes at Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon rises to 9