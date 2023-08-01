Russia says it has evacuated embassy personnel from Sudan

Russia, on Tuesday, said it has evacuated personnel of its embassy in Sudan, as clashes between army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group continue, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Due to high security risks in the context of ongoing clashes in Sudan, some employees of the Russian Embassy transferred from Khartoum, as well as Russian citizens and family members who applied for assistance in returning to their homeland, were evacuated from Port Sudan," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It added that the evacuated personnel arrived at the Chkalovsky Air Base near the capital, Moscow, on a special flight on Tuesday.

"The work of the Russian Consulate in Port Sudan continues as usual," the press release said.

Sudan's army and RSF shared power after removing long-time ruler, Omar Al-Bashir, in 2019, but fell out over a plan to integrate their forces during a transition to democracy, sparking hostilities on 15 April.

