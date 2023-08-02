Israeli forces injure Palestinians with bullets, tear gas in Nablus raid

Several Palestinians suffered from suffocation, while others were shot by Israeli gunfire during a military raid into the eastern area of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a Palestinian youth sustained a serious injury in the abdomen, and another civilian was injured in the thigh, both were immediately taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital for medical treatment.

The Red Crescent in Nablus reported numerous cases of suffocation, as Palestinians inhaled toxic gases fired at them by the soldiers.

The occupying Israeli regime fires teargas indiscriminately at Palestinian civilians during a raid into the eastern neighborhood of Nablus, last night. pic.twitter.com/JykVSsXe5l — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 2, 2023

A couple was also transferred to Rafidia Hospital after Israeli forces opened fire at their vehicle. Ambulance crews tended to a person with a shrapnel wound to the eye.

In response to the Israeli occupation forces and settler raid at the site of Joseph's Tomb, Palestinian youths closed the surrounding streets using burning rubber tyres.

The Israeli occupation forces, supported by military vehicles, including two bulldozers, carried out the raid by entering the eastern region of the city through the Beit Furik checkpoint.

Additionally, forces stormed the city from the Al-Tur area, while vehicles entered the western region through the Sarra checkpoint.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation spiders were deployed to the rooftops of buildings in Amman Street and around Joseph's Tomb.

Joseph's Tomb is believed by Palestinians to be the burial site for local religious figure, Sheikh Yousef Dweikat, while Israelis believe it belongs to the Biblical Patriarch Joseph.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, particularly in Nablus and Jenin, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

