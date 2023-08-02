Portuguese / English

Palestinian bangs the drum for recycled waste

21-year-old Palestinian Hussam Qasim makes drum from waste materials due to lack of availability and financial issues. He combines plastic and tin cans in an original way in order to achieve the closest sound to the drum.
August 2, 2023 at 3:38 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
