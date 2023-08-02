Palestinian bangs the drum for recycled waste

21-year-old Palestinian Hussam Qasim makes drum from waste materials due to lack of availability and financial issues. He combines plastic and tin cans in an original way in order to achieve the closest sound to the drum.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.