Sudan: meeting in Cairo to discuss end to fighting

Sudanese political forces met in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss the formation of a "civilian front" to stop the fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Representatives of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which is the former ruling coalition, met the Arab League's Assistant Secretary, Hossam Zaki, at the League's headquarters in Cairo. They also held a separate meeting in Cairo with the US ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey.

The Sudanese group said afterwards that its delegation met Zaki in the context of mobilising and coordinating international and regional efforts to end the war in Sudan. The group added that the meeting covered developments in Sudan and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. The meeting also addressed the formation of a "broad civilian front" with the aim of putting an end to the fighting.

READ: Sudan, 100 days of conflict

According to Ambassador Godfrey in a separate statement, the meetings he had with the Sudanese group were "useful". They discussed "efforts to form a broadly representative, inclusive and robust civilian coalition focused on restoring Sudan's democratic transition in connection with an end to the fighting," he said in a post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Khartoum.

Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting each other since mid-April. A series of truces have been unsuccessful, leaving more than 3,000 dead, most of them civilians, and nearly three million displaced, according to the UN.