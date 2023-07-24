Portuguese / English

Sudan: 100 days of conflict

The conflict in Sudan has reached 100 days of fighting, violence and displacement of the civilian population. Despite being a focal point of international news, very few journalists are reporting on the ground, making it hard to get reliable information about the conflict.
July 24, 2023
