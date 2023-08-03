Israel: police volunteers ask to suspend service in protest at judicial overhaul

More than 50 Israeli police volunteers have asked to suspend their voluntary service in protest against the government's judicial overhaul, local media reported on

Wednesday. Ten other volunteer police officers have been fired for taking part in the protests.

According to Israeli Channel 12 news, the police service is planning to dismiss about 1,000 police volunteers who have participated in the anti-overhaul protests.

"It is clear that we should not withhold [the ability to serve] from a volunteer who wishes to remain within the Israel Police and continue serving, even if they decide to participate in the demonstrations," argued lawyer Daniel Haklai, who wrote on behalf of the volunteers who have been fired. "The volunteers wish to continue serving while expressing legitimate criticism."

It is worth noting that thousands of national volunteers and army reservists have announced that they will not turn up for duty in protest at the judicial overhaul.

