Israel arrests Islamic Jihad senior leader Khaled Abu Zina

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested the senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Sheikh Khaled Saleh Abu Zina, from the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces, backed by dozens of military vehicles, raided Jenin in the early hours of the morning and arrested a number of Islamic Jihad leaders and members in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin.

Sixty-three-year-old Abu Zina is one of the prominent residents of the Jenin camp. He spent nearly eight years in Israeli prisons and suffers from several diseases as a result of the repeated arrests and imprisonments.

Israeli forces are escalating their campaign of arrests targeting the leaders and members of Palestinian resistance movements in the occupied West Bank.

This is being done with the support of the Palestinian Authority (PA) which is also carrying out an arrest campaign against resistance fighters in the area as part of security coordination with the occupation.

