Egypt: Man kills woman, puts body in refrigerator

The city of Alexandria, north of Cairo, witnessed a horrific crime after a young man killed a woman and stored her body in the refrigerator.

According to investigations by the Public Prosecution, the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspect who confessed to committing the crime, sharing that the other suspects helped cover up his crime.

The security services arrested two other suspects who participated in the crime. It was established from the investigations that the suspect's accomplice assisted by supplying a plastic bag, placing the body in the refrigerator, providing a fan to eliminate the smell and disposing of the victim's belongings, according to Sky News Arabia.

Residents notified the police of an unpleasant smell coming from one of the residential apartments on Al-Taraa Al-Marduma Street near the second Raml police station in Alexandria.

The case was transferred to the security agency and the Public Prosecution and, according to the criminal evidence, they discovered the smell was coming from the refrigerator upon opening the apartment door.

After opening the refrigerator, a plastic bag was found containing the body of a 30-year-old woman. Forensic investigations revealed that she was in a state of complete decomposition and had stab wounds, cuts and slashes to the neck and that the crime had occurred more than ten days prior.

Muhsin Khamis, the owner of a household appliances store in Al-Taraa Al-Mardomah Street, shared that locals began to smell a foul smell that grew daily starting over a week ago.

He added that after searching for the source of the smell, they found that it was coming from an apartment rented by a young man known in the area as Abu Al-Arabi. They knocked on the door several times, but there was no answer, so the police were notified, according to Sky News Arabia.

Khamis explained that the victim used to visit the suspect often and that he claimed she was a relative. However, some neighbours testified that they heard a loud argument before they both disappeared. However, the neighbours were not concerned because they often fought.

A security source revealed that when the police entered the apartment, they found that the suspect had turned on a fan facing the refrigerator to conceal the smell. He also left the television and lights on to trick neighbours into believing he was still in the apartment.

The source explained that the suspect was a drug addict and had stolen the victim's belongings to give to the other suspects, who helped him cover up the crime. The source noted that the police arrested all three and referred them to the Public Prosecution Office, which decided to detain them pending the case.

