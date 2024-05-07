Hamas official confirms ceasefire proposal has 3 stages and prisoner exchanges

The deputy head of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, said on Monday that the ceasefire proposal to which Hamas has agreed consists of three stages, with an exchange of prisoners in each one, Al-Jazeera has reported.

“The proposal includes a complete [Israeli] withdrawal from Gaza and the return of the displaced, in addition to an exchange of prisoners,” explained Al-Hayya. “It also covers the release of 30 prisoners from the same category from the occupation prisons in order of seniority.” In the second stage, he added, it includes a direct announcement of a permanent cessation of military and hostile operations.

According to Al-Hayya, the mediators informed them that the US president is clearly committed to ensuring the implementation of the agreement. “The ball is now in the occupation’s [Israel’s] court.”

The senior Hamas official noted that the agreement provides for a ceasefire, the return of the displaced, humanitarian aid and a serious exchange deal.

“On the first day of the first phase of the agreement, there is a clear commitment to stop military operations temporarily. Moreover, there are no restrictions on the return of the displaced.”

Hamas has informed the Qatari and Egyptian mediators of its approval of their proposal. The details were provided in a statement received by Quds Press: “In a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel, [the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail] Haniyeh informed them that Hamas accepts their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement.”

The movement announced on Sunday that the round of negotiations that began in Cairo on Saturday had ended, and that its delegation was preparing to leave Cairo to consult with the Hamas leadership.

In conclusion, Hamas affirmed its “positive and responsible” approach and its “determination” to reach an agreement that meets “the national demands of the Palestinian people, completely ends the aggression, achieves withdrawal from the entire Gaza Strip, returns the displaced, increases [humanitarian] relief, begins reconstruction, and completes the prisoner exchange deal.”

