Egypt raises its military readiness ahead of Israel military invasion of Gaza’s Rafah

Egypt has raised its military readiness in the northern Sinai region bordering the Gaza Strip after Israel began a military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Palestinian Strip last night, Reuters reported, citing private sources.

Egypt warned the Israeli occupation yesterday of the danger of launching a military operation in Rafah, saying it poses “grave humanitarian risks”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Egypt calls on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint”.

Israeli occupation forces ordered Palestinians in Gaza to flee once again in preparation for a ground offensive, following a series of continuous nightly bombings that resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded.

The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army, Avichay Adraee, published a map of the areas that the army threatened to invade, located in the eastern region of Rafah, including the vicinity of the Rafah crossing, which is the only outlet for Palestinians to the outside world.

READ: Israel’s possible attack on Rafah would cause ‘massacre,’ warns UN rapporteur