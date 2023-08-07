Hamas: praising settler who killed Palestinians reflects Israeli 'fascism'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has condemned the call by Israel's far-right minister of national security to award a "medal of honour" to the illegal Jewish settler who murdered a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

"Such a move reflects how terrorist and fascist the extreme far-right Israeli occupation government is," said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem on Sunday. He pointed out that the call by Itamar Ben-Gvir proves the Israeli occupation government's disregard for international law.

The praise for the Israeli colonial settler came after he shot dead Palestinian youth Qusai Maatan on Friday during a brutal attack by settlers on the village of Burqa, near Ramallah.

