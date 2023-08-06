Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank

Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank raided a Palestinian village Saturday, accompanied by soldiers, Anadolu reports.

Dozens of settlers conducted the raid in Et-Tevane, in the Mesafir Yatta area in southern Hebron, according to sources.

Settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles and attacked Palestinians who protested, leading to fighting with residents.

Israeli soldiers intervened and used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians.

Some victims faced suffocation due to the tear gas.

Soldiers also assaulted and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

In another incident, a group of Jewish settlers gathered at a checkpoint to the entrance to Ramallah and threw stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage.

At the entrance to the Turmus Aya district in Ramallah, soldiers opened fire on a vehicle, causing damage.

The West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year.

