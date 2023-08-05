Palestine minister attacked during West Bank anti-settlement protest

Head of the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission Moayad Sha'aban was attacked by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during an anti-settlement demonstration in the West Bank.

Sha'aban sustained bruises to the abdomen and chest during the weekly anti-settlement march in the West Bank town of Deir Estia.

Israeli settlers have been trying to set up a new outpost north of the town, in the Al Qada area, making intensive protests more urgent than ever.

READ: Palestine archbishop: Events in Lebanon camp are 'shameful'

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces also fired tear gas at the demonstrators, and the minister was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two demonstrators were wounded in the anti-settlement protest in Kafr Qaddoum.

Coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committee in Kafr Qaddoum Murad Ishtiwi also confirmed that tens of protesters suffered from tear gas fired by the Israeli occupation forces.

Several areas threatened with settlement expansion witness regular weekly protests to deter settlers from stealing Palestinian land.

READ: Israeli troops, settlers commit 900 attacks on Palestinians in July