Israeli troops, settlers commit 900 attacks on Palestinians in July

Israeli occupation forces and settlers committed 897 attacks on Palestinians, their properties and holy sites during July, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission announced on Friday.

In its monthly report on the violations of the Israeli occupation, the commission disclosed that these attacks ranged from direct assaults on people, vandalism of property, razing lands, storming villages, uprooting trees and seizing property.

Most of the attacks were carried out in Jerusalem (148), followed by Nablus (140) and then Hebron (113).

The commission added that settlers carried out 202 attacks in various parts of the occupied West Bank, but mainly in Nablus (65), Ramallah (35) and Hebron (28).

READ: Palestinian farmer loses $10,000 after settlers set fire to his beehives

According to the commission, 139 orders for demolition, stop construction and evacuation of facilities were issued in July, pointing out that it was: "A record rise that warns of many more demolitions in the next period."

Most orders were in Jericho, with 53 notices, followed by Hebron and Salfit, with 19 notices each.

The commission also stated that the occupation forces demolished 41 homes and commercial structures, mainly in Hebron and Jerusalem, in addition to Israeli forces and settlers vandalising a total of 2,552 trees by cutting and uprooting them, mainly in Nablus (1,173), followed by Hebron (695).

The occupation authorities considered a total of 33 structural plans, during which the construction of 310 settlement units was approved, while a total of 622 settlement units were proposed affecting 925,328 dunums of Palestinian land.

READ: Islamic Jihad: Palestine resistance faces 'conspiracies'