Israel uses weapons to force Palestinians out to allow settlers to storm Hebron

Israeli occupation forces closed the Valley of the Thorns (Wadi et-Tuffah) and Bir Seba Street in the centre of Hebron yesterday, along with dozens of businesses, to prevent Palestinians from accessing an area considered sacred by illegal settlers.

"For the first time, the army allowed settlers to raid a Palestinian area in Bab El-Zawiye at this time of the year, which is something new," President of the Youth Anti-Settlement Union, Isa Amro, told Anadolu in a statement.

He said fanatic settlers were due to head to "Hebron tomb" on Bir Seba Street.

READ: Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa

Amr said shops were closed and women and children were intimidated with live weapons and tear gas.

"This issue is related to strengthening the settlement project in the centre of Hebron," he continued. "These actions, with increased raids and entering places they haven't entered at this time before, indicate an escalation of tension and the Judaisation of Hebron and the remaining areas of the West Bank.

"In recent times, Jewish settlers have increased attacks on historical sites and monuments in the occupied West Bank, including areas under the control of the Palestinian administration.

READ: Palestinians 'have no right of return' says Israel UN envoy