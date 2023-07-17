Jewish settlers attack Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians on several roads and junctions in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. As usual during such attacks, the settlers were protected by Israeli occupation forces. All of Israel's settlements and settlers are illegal under international law.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers gathered near the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, and carried banners bearing racist anti-Palestinian slogans and blocked the movement of vehicles. In Salfit, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles at the entrance to the village of Haris, in the west of the governorate. According to Tayseer Kleib, a number of settlers blocked the entrance to the village and threw stones at his vehicle while he and his family were inside it.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the village and fired tear gas and sound bombs at the local Palestinians who confronted the settlers. A number of residents suffered from the effects of tear gas inhalation.

In Ramallah, settlers attacked vehicles in the village of Beitin. Local sources reported that dozens of settlers gathered at the western entrance to the village, again protected by Israeli occupation forces, and attacked vehicles with stones. They added that fighting broke out with the Israeli forces during the residents' response to the settler attack, during which bullets, gas and sound bombs were fired at the Palestinians and their homes.

