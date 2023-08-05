Islamic Jihad: Palestine resistance faces 'conspiracies'

Senior Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza Khader Habib announced on Friday that the Palestinian resistance is facing "conspiracies from different sides to distort its efforts."

"This criminal effort is continuous," Habib told Al-Resalah newspaper, pointing out: "The Palestinian resistance has been targeted by different sides who are not persuaded by it or who see it a threat to their projects."

Habib stressed that these sides: "Have always been trying to put obstacles ahead of the Palestinian resistance."

The senior Islamic Jihad leader reiterated: "The Palestinian resistance must not pay attention to these sides and must not be engaged with their goals. However, it must be cautious as much as possible because these sides are backed by the enemies of our people and our resistance."

He continued: "The Palestinian resistance will go ahead and will succeed despite all conspiracies and plans. Reasonable people must recognise that the ongoing chaos is being created to obstruct the resistance. Our people have to know how to deal with it."

It is worth noting that the Palestinian Authority (PA) security services are carrying out a fierce campaign against the Palestinian resistance and its supporters in the occupied West Bank while they have been inciting mass demonstrations in Gaza.

Several Israeli journalists and analysts indicated during the past two days that the PA campaigns are being carried out in favour of Israeli interests.

