Ireland: Palestine solidarity on display at funeral of Sinead O'Connor

In Ireland, thousands arrived at a small coastal town for the funeral of Sinead O'Connor, also known as Shuhada Sadaqat, who was laid to rest in a Muslim ceremony. The iconic Irish singer, best known for her hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U', passed away in July 2023 aged just 56. O'Connor became a Muslim in 2019 and spent her career speaking out for oppressed peoples, including Palestinians, boycotting Israel in the process.