Israel news site rejoices as Bella Hadid undergoes treatment for Lyme disease

An Israeli media site has rejoiced at news that Palestinian-American model, Bella Hadid, is undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

Following an emotional update on Instagram posted earlier this week, in which Bella opened up about suffering from the silent disease, Walla news posted a message warning the supermodel to "think" before "trashing Israel."

It wrote: "Next time think before you trash Israel Miss Bella."

The 26-year-old model was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, which is spread by ticks carrying bacteria and affects one in ten people in North America.

According to the National Institutes of Health, numerous instances of Lyme disease can be effectively treated with a brief regimen of antibiotics. However, chronic cases such as Bella's demand more rigorous therapeutic approaches. When Lyme disease symptoms endure for a minimum of six months following the initial treatment, it gives rise to what is known as Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome.

She wrote on Instagram: "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself. Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

She added: "To be sad and sick with the most blessing/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."

She concluded her post thanking her mum, Yolanda Hadid, and her supporters for helping her through this ordeal.

The supermodel, who is facing campaigns against her by Israeli supporters on social media due to her support of the Palestinian cause, has 59.4 million followers on Instagram, and hundreds of thousands on other social media sites.

Her posts mention frequently how her father and his family were expelled from their homes in Palestine in 1948, and became refugees in Syria, Lebanon and then Tunisia, before ending up in the United States.