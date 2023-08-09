Palestinian Paralympians: MEMO in conversation with Amos Trust

The situation in Palestine can seem hopeless and this leads to mental health issues, and it is for this reason that it is vital to maintain hope, says Amos Trust's director. Join us as we speak to the organisation's Chris Rose and Communications Manager Nick Welsh.

Amos Trust helps run community programmes to promote creative, non-violent resistance to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza — and work to relieve the stress and despair that the occupation causes within these communities. This includes helping disabled Palestinians to set up a Paralympian cycling team while navigating the limitations of the apparatus available as a result of Israel's brutal siege, the mental health of team members and the limited access to the necessary medical equipment.

Chris has travelled extensively to Amos' partner projects and led many trips and activities, such as home rebuilding, cycling and marathons trips in Palestine. He co-founded the Street Child World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and led 'Just Walk' from London to Jerusalem in 2017. Before working for Amos, he was CEO of Romsey Mill, a highly innovative youth project in Cambridge.

Nick leads on Amos' large-scale projects, such as On Location and is heavily involved in the Palestine Music Expo. Before working for Amos, Nick ran a small design agency focusing on working with business owners and marketing teams, helping them to reposition their organisations through expert design, branding and creative communications.