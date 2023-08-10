Portuguese / English

Israel forces murder Palestinian in Nablus

August 10, 2023 at 8:56 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
27-year-old Amir Khalifa from Al-Ein Refugee Camp, west of Nablus [@TaoufiqTahani/Twitter]
27-year-old Amir Khalifa from Al-Ein Refugee Camp, west of Nablus [@TaoufiqTahani/Twitter]
 August 10, 2023 at 8:56 am

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot dead a Palestinian in the village of Zawata, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the martyr was shot in the head. He was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry identified him as 27-year-old Amir Khalifa from Al-Ein Refugee Camp, west of Nablus.

Palestinian Security sources said that Khalifa was killed during an Israeli incursion into the village of Zawata.

OPINION: Fierce Judaisation: The burial of the remains of Palestine

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments