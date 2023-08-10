Israel forces murder Palestinian in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces yesterday shot dead a Palestinian in the village of Zawata, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the martyr was shot in the head. He was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry identified him as 27-year-old Amir Khalifa from Al-Ein Refugee Camp, west of Nablus.

Palestinian Security sources said that Khalifa was killed during an Israeli incursion into the village of Zawata.

