Lebanon state TV suspends broadcasting amid employees' strike

Lebanese state television, on Friday, stopped broadcasting its regular programs amid employees' strike over unpaid wages, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In accordance with what is being circulated in the media about the closure of Lebanon TV, I will have a position shortly that clarifies the truth of the matter," Information Minister, Ziad Makary, said on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The TV reportedly stopped broadcasting its regular programs by a verbal decision from the Minister until the employees return from their strike, an anchorwoman from the state-run TV told Anadolu on condition of anonymity, due to fear of reprisal.

The employees have staged a strike recently over not receiving their dues for 22 months.

