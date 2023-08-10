Explained: How Lebanon stops Israel violating its border
From farmers armed with pitchforks to well equipped soldiers, the Lebanese are resisting Israeli incursions at their southern border. At a border tour for foreign diplomats, a Lebanese general explained how the Blue Line - the existing border created after Israel withdrew from its occupation of south Lebanon - was being violated by Israel at a number of points from the Mediterranean Sea to the occupied Golan Heights.
