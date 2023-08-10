Portuguese / English

Explained: How Lebanon stops Israel violating its border

From farmers armed with pitchforks to well equipped soldiers, the Lebanese are resisting Israeli incursions at their southern border. At a border tour for foreign diplomats, a Lebanese general explained how the Blue Line - the existing border created after Israel withdrew from its occupation of south Lebanon - was being violated by Israel at a number of points from the Mediterranean Sea to the occupied Golan Heights.
August 10, 2023 at 6:10 pm | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
Alexander Morris
alex_macondo
 August 10, 2023 at 6:10 pm

'I'll kill the Arabs': MK prompts her 2-year-old to make chilling remark

Categories
IsraelLebanonMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments