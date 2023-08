'I'll kill the Arabs': MK prompts her 2-year-old to make chilling remark

Footage has emerged of Limor Son Har-Melech, a Knesset member for the far-right Jewish Power party, encouraging her 2-year-old son as he vows to 'kill the Arabs'. The footage was part of a news report from 2005, when Melech was living in the illegal settler outpost of Homesh, north of occupied Nablus, which was demolished the same year.