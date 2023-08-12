Portuguese / English

1980s Iran-Iraq War landmines continue to threaten Iraq

Iraq has been listed as the most landmine-contaminated country in the world, where dozens lose their lives every year due to mine explosions. After 4 decades of conflict, Iraq has nearly 2,236 km2 of recorded contaminated areas.
