Algeria: Channel broadcasting suspended due to 'religious, morals violation

The Algerian authorities announced on Friday a temporary suspension of all programmes broadcast on the Salam TV channel (private) on the grounds of "violations inconsistent with religion and morals."

This came in a statement by the state Audiovisual Regulatory Authority, which monitors state television content in Algeria.

The authority confirmed it would temporarily suspend all programmes broadcast by Salam TV.

It explained that the decision was made due to: "The channel's broadcast of a programme that contains footage inconsistent with the Islamic religion and the morals of Algerian society in an unprofessional and irresponsible manner."

The channel broadcast scenes of same-sex marriage at midnight on Thursday.

Activists on social media in Algeria shared images of the scenes, expressing their surprise and disapproval.

As of 15:30 (GMT), the channel had not commented on the authority's decision.

This is not the first instance that the authority has made such a decision, as it stopped the broadcast of the private channel Al-Ajwaa due to a film featuring indecent scenes.

READ: Algeria army ready to face any danger