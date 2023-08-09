Algeria army ready to face any danger

The Algerian military is ready to face any danger, Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Al-Said Chengriha said yesterday, in an explicit reference to the Niger coup, which Algeria fears could cast security and humanitarian repercussions onto the region.

During a working visit to the 1st Military Region in Blida, General Chengriha said strengthening the national defence capabilities and modernising and developing the various components of the armed forces are some of the main pillars forming the strategy to confront various challenges and risks.

"The [Algerian] People's National Army will always remain ready to confront any danger that may affect the security and safety of Algeria, whatever its type and size," he added.

The army chief's remarks coincide with reports of the Algerian army strengthening its presence on the border with Niger in anticipation of an emergency.

This comes as West African leaders threatened on Sunday to attack coup leaders in Niger if they failed to free the detained president and revert back to a democratically-elected government. However, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf had reiterated that Algeria rejects "resorting to use force" against the coup leaders in Niger.

"Algeria supports the return to constitutional legitimacy in Niger and is ready to help the Nigeriens as much as possible if they ask in order to reunite them," Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said.

Tebboune stressed his country's categorical refusal to restore legitimacy in Niger through military intervention, stressing that any military action "only results in problems," citing the conflicts in Libya and Syria, where "problems are still on the table and things are complex."

He also warned against any action that would lead to "igniting the entire coast."