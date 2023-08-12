Police rule out racially motivated murder charge against Israel settler who killed Palestine teen

Israeli occupation police on Friday dropped a racially-motivated murder charge against the extremist settler who killed a Palestinian teen in the West Bank last week, Israeli media reported.

Extremist settler Yehiel Indore and others attacked Palestinian protesters in the village of Burqa last Friday and killed Palestinian teen Qusai Jamal Matan.

An Israeli court ruled police could keep Indore in custody until Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported, noting that law enforcement requested a ten-day extension as it has significant evidence supporting the charge against him.

The Times of Israel reported that at the remand hearing, police revealed they no longer suspect a racial motive for Indore's aggression but still suspect him of killing Matan.

According to the Israeli daily, police still accuse the settler of killing the Palestinian youth with intent, participating in a riot, conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruction of justice.

Police on Friday claimed there was a "significant development" in the investigation that strengthened their case against Indore, who used his gun to shoot the Palestinian.

"We arrive today more focused in terms of evidence and the offences," a police representative told the court.

"Whoever wears a mask is not defending themselves, to my understanding," the representative added.

Police said that Indore confessed during questioning that he fired his gun during the incident but denied aiming forwards and claimed he shot into the air.

"Shortly before Indore's questioning, he was pacing in his hospital room and not complaining about pain at all. After receiving advice from his lawyers, he said he was not feeling well and refused to be questioned," police shared.

Judge Zion Sahrai stated in his ruling that while the evidence against Indore was indeed bolstered, his claim of self-defence could not be ruled out.

