Israelis continue to protest judicial overhaul for 32nd straight week

Israeli protesters took to the streets again on Saturday to protest the coalition government's judicial overhaul, Anadolu reports.

Demonstrators have organized mass protests every Saturday against the far-right coalition government's judicial overhaul and conservative policies led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This Saturday marked the 32nd straight week of protests.

Tens of thousands attended demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.

As usual, the most significant demonstration took place in Tel Aviv, where protesters gathered in front of the Government Complex on Kaplan Street and made speeches criticizing the regulation.

Protest leaders accused Netanyahu of attempting to undermine the rule of law and potentially causing a constitutional crisis.

Demonstrators holding Israeli flags chanted slogans in support of democracy and used drums, whistles and air horns to create rhythm.

