Palestinian Forum in Britain invites participation in launch of Scottish branch

The Palestinian Forum in Britain is calling for wide participation in the official launch of its new branch in Scotland on Sunday, 12 May. The event will be held at the Iqra Academy in Edinburgh, under the banner “Together for Gaza”.

According to Ahmed Masharqa, the head of the new Palestinian Forum branch, it is important to have official representation in Scotland, a country known for its strong support for Palestine and the Palestinian cause. “We strive to provide a platform for all Palestinians in Scotland, in partnership with local entities,” he explained, “to enhance our efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause and ensuring its presence in the minds and hearts of future generations in Scotland.”

The president of the Palestinian Forum in Britain praised the new branch for continuing its work across the UK, with activities similar to those in major cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Newcastle. “Our goal is to institutionalise solidarity with Gaza into our ongoing initiatives, turning it into a permanent, organised effort that has a political and social impact in Britain, particularly during significant election periods,” said Zaher Birawi.

The launch event is scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, and will feature an array of activities suitable for all ages, including inspiring talks and children’s activities, as well as Palestinian snacks. A special highlight will be the live streaming of the Palestinian flag-raising by PFB Youth on Arthur’s Seat just outside the city, symbolising the unity and resilience of the Palestinian community.

This significant event not only marks the expansion of the Palestinian Forum’s efforts in Scotland, but also underscores the ongoing commitment of the Palestinian community in and to the country. Community activists have been busy developing solidarity programmes for many years.

Free tickets can be reserved via this link. The event promises to be a meaningful gathering for community solidarity and action.

READ: US Republican senators threaten ICC prosecutor over arrest warrant against Netanyahu