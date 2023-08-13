Tbourida: A display of Morocco's equestrian tradition dazzles crowds in Rabat

Moroccan horseback riders are seen performing the centuries-old, UNESCO-designated equestrian display of 'Tbourida', which combines culture and competition with a reconstructed succession of military parades based on ancestral Arab-Amazigh rituals. The riders perform rhythmic routines often simulating a cavalry charge or battle and fire muskets in unison while dressed in traditional attire.