Tbourida: A display of Morocco's equestrian tradition dazzles crowds in Rabat

Moroccan horseback riders are seen performing the centuries-old, UNESCO-designated equestrian display of 'Tbourida', which combines culture and competition with a reconstructed succession of military parades based on ancestral Arab-Amazigh rituals. The riders perform rhythmic routines often simulating a cavalry charge or battle and fire muskets in unison while dressed in traditional attire.
August 13, 2023 at 12:27 pm | Published in: Africa, Morocco, Videos & Photo Stories
Watch: 1980s Iran-Iraq War landmines continue to threaten Iraq

AfricaMoroccoVideos & Photo Stories
