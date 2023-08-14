Middle East Monitor
Israel: Druze women refuse to send their sons to military service

August 14, 2023 at 4:16 pm

Leaders of Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Druze communities gathered outside the Russian Orthodox Cathedral to call for peace in Ukraine on March 21, 2022 in Jerusalem [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

A group of women from the Druze community refused to send their children to military service in the Israeli army, national broadcaster Kan reported.

According to the Hebrew channel, women from all Druze villages in the country sent a letter to the spiritual leader of the sect, Sheikh Mowaffaq Tarif, informing him that they had decided to refrain from sending their sons for compulsory military service.

The Druze women’s behaviour is believed, according to Kan, to be a protest against the government’s failure to respond to demands for freezing demolition orders, cancelling fines and approving the expansion of Druze villages.

