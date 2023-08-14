Israel: Druze women refuse to send their sons to military service

A group of women from the Druze community refused to send their children to military service in the Israeli army, national broadcaster Kan reported.

According to the Hebrew channel, women from all Druze villages in the country sent a letter to the spiritual leader of the sect, Sheikh Mowaffaq Tarif, informing him that they had decided to refrain from sending their sons for compulsory military service.

The Druze women’s behaviour is believed, according to Kan, to be a protest against the government’s failure to respond to demands for freezing demolition orders, cancelling fines and approving the expansion of Druze villages.

READ: Israel evacuates illegal West Bank outpost