Israel man arrested in Turkiye on suspicion of stealing ancient bell

August 15, 2023 at 8:14 pm

Turkish Airlines sign is seen as passengers of Turkish Airlines queue to check in for a Moscow-Antalya flight at the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on 19 September, 2017 [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli citizen was arrested on Sunday at the Antalya Airport in the Turkish city on suspicion he had stolen an ancient bell from a museum, as per Turkish authorities, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the Israeli, who was on his way back to Israel, denied it and claimed that he purchased the bell in good faith and had a receipt for it.

He was held for questioning by Turkish officials as of Sunday night.

The man, however, claimed that he bought the item in a local market for $100, presenting a receipt and saying it is a mass-produced product. 

In 2021, an Israeli couple was detained for a week by Turkish authorities on suspicion of espionage after having photographed the residence of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul. The couple was released following extensive diplomatic efforts.

