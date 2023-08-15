Hamas says it has seized Israel drone in Gaza

The Palestinian Hamas group, on Tuesday, said that it has seized an Israeli drone in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

This was announced in a brief statement by the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Movement.

The statement said that the Qassam Brigades seized a K1 Orbiter drone on Monday while it was on “a hostile reconnaissance mission in the airspace of eastern Gaza.”

On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said a drone of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, crashed in Gaza during “operational activity”.

The Israeli Channel 14 said that the drone crashed in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, “as a result of a technical malfunction and not for a hostile reason”.

