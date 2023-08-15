Middle East Monitor
Gaza: ‘operational’ Israel drone crashes in coastal enclave

August 15, 2023 at 11:54 am

An Israeli military drone on 8 June 2018 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]

A drone belonging to the Israeli General Security Service, Shin Bet, crashed in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening, it has been reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 14, the drone crashed in Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, during “operational activity”. The crash was a result of “a technical malfunction, and not due to hostilities.” 

It was said that there is no fear of sensitive information being taken from the drone by the Palestinians. No further details were provided.

At the time of writing, there was no comment from the Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip.

