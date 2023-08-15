Israel kills 2 Palestinians, including minor near Jericho

Israeli occupation forces this morning shot dead two Palestinians, including a minor, during a military offensive in the Pale stinian refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces raided the camp and opened fire at Palestinian civillians, injuring 16-year-old Qusai Al-Walaji and 25-year-old Mohammad Nujoom.

Both were later pronounced dead by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli media reported an Israeli Border Police spokesman saying undercover Is raeli officers “entered” Aqaba t Jabr to detain a wanted Palestinian man and to search for weapons in his home, and an exchange of fire erupted.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Jericho said that the Israeli occupation forces also detained a 20-year-old Palestinian youth from the camp.

Palestinian factions condemned the Israeli offensive on the refugee camp, stressing that resistance will not end with the murder of Palestinians.

