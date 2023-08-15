Middle East Monitor
Palestinian parliament supports carrying out local council elections

August 15, 2023 at 9:44 am

The first round of Palestinian Local Elections kicks off in West Bank city of Ramallah on December 11, 2021 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

First Deputy Speaker of Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar yesterday hailed a factional meeting that discussed holding local council elections, a statement said.

The statement came following an expanded meeting held by the Palestinian factions in Gaza along with NGOs and community leaders.

During the meeting, the attendants discussed holding local council elections in the Gaza Strip.

Bahar declared his support for the outcomes of the meeting, stressing the importance of holding local council elections in Gaza as a beginning of a comprehensive election that includes parliamentary, Palestinian National Council and presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Bahar called for the Central Elections Commission to stand up to its “national responsibility” and “act immediately and seriously” to pave the way ahead of holding general elections.

Holding elections “is a democratic, legal and national right,” he added.

The Central Elections Commission responded: “We are ready to hold the elections, but we are waiting for orders from the legitimate authorities,” referring to the Palestinian Authority leadership in Ramallah.

