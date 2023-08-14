Ex-Nablus governor angry with ‘degrading’ dismissal

The former Governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, said yesterday that he was angry with the way he was dismissed along with 11 other governors, Quds Press reported.

Commenting on Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to dismiss him and 11 other governors from the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Ramadan said: “The way the decision was announced was degrading and offensive.”

“We are with the president’s decision, but the way the decision was announced gave room to the media to turn us into a mockery on social media,” he said.

“We are speaking about 12 governors, all of them lived through the First Intifada,” he said. “They must be respected.”

“We were fired by the political leadership over administrative issues. The president invited all the governors for an event to honour them.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of North Gaza, Salah Abu Warda, said: “We did not have any news about being forced into early retirement.” He asked Abbas not to appoint new governors in Gaza “because it is very small and appointing governors is a waste of money.”