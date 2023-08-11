Abbas forces 12 West Bank, Gaza governors into retirement

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday issued a presidential decree referring 12 governors in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip to retirement.

The decision included the governors of Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas, Jericho and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West bank and the governors of North Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Yunis and Rafah in the besieged and occupied Gaza Strip.

Abbas also issued a presidential decree to form a presidential committee, commissioned with selecting candidates for the vacant governorships and "recommending them to the President for final decision".

The decision excluded the governors of Ramallah, Al-Bireh and Salfit in the West Bank and central Gaza Strip whose governor, Abdullah Abu Samhadana, died in 2020 but no replacement has been appointed.

