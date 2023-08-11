Palestinian leaders discuss efforts to break siege on Gaza Strip

The head of Government Action Follow-up in the Gaza Strip, Issam Al-Dulais, and Hamas' political bureau member, Musa Abu Marzouk, discussed efforts to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Dulais also discussed ways to mobilize supporters around the world to help end this humanitarian tragedy that has been ongoing for more than 17 years.

They also discussed the general conditions in the Strip and the government's work in light of the difficult conditions as a result of the blockade.

Israel imposed a siege on the Gaza Strip in 2006 after Hamas won the Palestinian elections and took control of the administration in Gaza.

