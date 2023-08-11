Portuguese / English

Palestinian leaders discuss efforts to break siege on Gaza Strip

August 11, 2023 at 8:44 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
The head of Government Action Follow-up in the Gaza Strip, Issam Al-Dulais, and Hamas' political bureau member, Musa Abu Marzouk, discussed efforts to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Dulais also discussed ways to mobilize supporters around the world to help end this humanitarian tragedy that has been ongoing for more than 17 years.

They also discussed the general conditions in the Strip and the government's work in light of the difficult conditions as a result of the blockade.

Israel imposed a siege on the Gaza Strip in 2006 after Hamas won the Palestinian elections and took control of the administration in Gaza.

