Palestine President ousts governors in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, issued a presidential decree, Thursday, to dismiss 12 governors in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian state media, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In the Gaza Strip, the Governors of North Gaza, Gaza, the Khan Yunis and the Rafah were sent to retirement by the presidential decree," said the official WAFA news agency.

In the West Bank, he ordered the removal of the governors of Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas and Jericho.

Abbas also issued a presidential decree to establish a committee which is entitled to selecting candidates for governorships in question and recommending them to the President for a final decision, according to WAFA.

