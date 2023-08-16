Middle East Monitor
Imamoglu set to run again for Istanbul mayor

August 16, 2023 at 7:12 pm

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Ankara, Turkey on July 12, 2019 [Mustafa Kamacı/Anadolu Agency]

Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a key figure and possible future leader of Turkiye’s political opposition, said on Tuesday he is set to run again for mayor in local elections set for March, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Turkiye is set to hold its local elections in March 2024, a year after critical parliamentary and presidential elections.

“As I have said many times: Who wins in Istanbul also wins in Turkiye. Success in Istanbul would take one to very important spots in national politics,” Imamoglu, who runs the country’s largest city, told reporters.

Announcing that he will “work his best” to “get Istanbul once more”, Imamoglu emphasised that what finalised the 2019 elections with victory was the alliance of opposition forces against the AKP block.

