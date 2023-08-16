Palestinian resistance factions praise Hamas' call for holding municipal elections

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza said on Tuesday that they appreciate Hamas’ initiative to hold municipal elections in Gaza Strip, considering it a step in the right direction that must be utilised and built upon as a gateway to the general elections.

In a press statement, a copy of which was received by Dunia Al-Watan news website, the resistance factions called for removing all obstacles that hinder the achievement of this step, which they considered crucial to achieving partnership, unifying municipal programmes and improving the services provided to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The factions also called on the Palestinian Authority to respond to this call and to immediately instruct the elections committee to start preparing for the municipal elections in Gaza.

