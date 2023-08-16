Russia tourists stranded in Turkiye after planes break down

At least 400 Russian tourists have been stranded in Turkiye for two consecutive days after a series of plane breakdowns, Russia’s Red Wings Airlines said, the Moscow Times reports.

According to the report, two Boeing 777 aircraft out of the three available in the Airline’s fleet were simultaneously out of service due to technical reasons.

The tourists were scheduled to return to Yekaterinburg from the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday, but passengers told the local news website, E1.ru, that their flight had been re-scheduled several times without explanation.

An anonymous source in the aviation industry told E1.ru that one of the broken-down Boeing-777s was being repaired at Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

