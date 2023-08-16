Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Russia tourists stranded in Turkiye after planes break down

August 16, 2023 at 8:18 pm

In this photo illustration, the Red Wings Airlines logo is displayed on a smartphone screen [Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

At least 400 Russian tourists have been stranded in Turkiye for two consecutive days after a series of plane breakdowns, Russia’s Red Wings Airlines said, the Moscow Times reports.

According to the report, two Boeing 777 aircraft out of the three available in the Airline’s fleet were simultaneously out of service due to technical reasons.

The tourists were scheduled to return to Yekaterinburg from the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday, but passengers told the local news website, E1.ru, that their flight had been re-scheduled several times without explanation.

An anonymous source in the aviation industry told E1.ru that one of the broken-down Boeing-777s was being repaired at Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

READ: Turkiye earns $21.7bn from tourism in first half of 2023

 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in Europe & RussiaNewsRussiaTurkey

Trending