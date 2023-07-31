Turkiye earns $21.7bn from tourism in first half of 2023

Turkiye's tourism revenues rose by 27 per cent to $21.7 billion during the January-June period this year, official figures from TurkStat showed on Monday.

The country hosted 22.2 million visitors â€“ foreigners as well as Turkish citizens living abroad â€“ in the first half of 2023, up 20.6 per cent on a yearly basis, the statistical institute said. The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $99, up from $89 during the same period last year.

In the second quarter of the year, the country's tourism revenue totalled $12.9 billion, up 23.1 per cent on an annual basis.

The number of people who visited Turkiye quarter just ended was 13.99 million, up from 11.9 million in the April-June period in 2022. According to Statista, Germany was the leading inbound travel market for Turkiye based on the volume of tourist arrivals in 2022, followed by Russia, the UK, Bulgaria and Iran.

READ: Italy and Turkiye join forces in effort to host Euro 2032